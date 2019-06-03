Analysts Set Aixtron Se (AIXA) Target Price at $12.54

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.54 ($14.59).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €8.35 ($9.71) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

AIXA stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €8.33 ($9.69). 829,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock has a market cap of $921.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a fifty-two week high of €13.92 ($16.18).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

