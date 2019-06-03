Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Target Price at $110.11

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $116.72 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 656 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $66,715.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maile Kaiser sold 501 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $50,966.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,908 shares of company stock worth $3,590,857 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,337,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,187,000 after buying an additional 204,628 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

