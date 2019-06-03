Analysts Set SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) PT at $11.87

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRCI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Ifs Securities raised shares of SRC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of SRCI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 55,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,186. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,333,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 373,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 210,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SRC Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

