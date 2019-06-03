Analyzing Digerati Technologies (DTGI) and Support.com (SPRT)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Support.com and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.61 -$9.10 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $2.00 million 2.15 -$3.16 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Support.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Support.com and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -9.69% 6.60% 5.16% Digerati Technologies -98.65% N/A -118.07%

Risk & Volatility

Support.com has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Support.com beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

