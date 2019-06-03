Analyzing Dyadic International (DYAI) & Gevo (GEVO)

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 156.41 -$2.14 million ($0.17) -26.18 Gevo $32.86 million 0.68 -$27.98 million ($5.22) -0.36

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gevo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dyadic International and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gevo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.25%. Gevo has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.76%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A Gevo -101.89% -27.80% -23.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

