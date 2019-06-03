Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.92, a current ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $457,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 267,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

