Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,797 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks comprises approximately 2.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $70,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In other SunTrust Banks news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $2,642,754.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,395,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,332 shares of company stock worth $3,177,368 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

STI stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/argent-capital-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.