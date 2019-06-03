Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,241,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,412,000 after buying an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,585,000 after buying an additional 58,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 650,645 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 990,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after buying an additional 316,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $2,966,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,977,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,681. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/argent-capital-management-llc-has-5-37-million-position-in-g-iii-apparel-group-ltd-giii.html.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.