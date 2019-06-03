Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Armstrong Flooring worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

AFI opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 2.45. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/armstrong-flooring-inc-afi-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.