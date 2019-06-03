ASML (ASML) Given a €212.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €212.00 ($246.51) price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €199.55 ($232.03).

