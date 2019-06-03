Atento (ATTO) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Head to Head Survey

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atento has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Atento does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atento and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.82 billion 0.11 $18.54 million $0.77 3.45 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 1.92 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -1.42% 13.84% 3.50% TELIA Co A B/ADR 6.30% 10.41% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atento and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 0 3 0 3.00 TELIA Co A B/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.35%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

