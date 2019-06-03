Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,863,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 797,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,973,000 after purchasing an additional 650,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 24.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,352,000 after purchasing an additional 636,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,157,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 573,892 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,235,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

TEAM stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,798.29, a P/E/G ratio of 199.28 and a beta of 1.39. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

