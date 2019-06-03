Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Receives $17.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,758. The company has a market cap of $598.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.36% and a negative net margin of 8,435.08%. Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,940 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 501,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

