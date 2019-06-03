Auris Medical (EARS) Shares Down 9.1%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 666,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 144,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Auris Medical Holding Ltd will post -11.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.45% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

