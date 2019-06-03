Avesoro Resources Inc (TSE:ASO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The stock has a market cap of $123.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05.

Get Avesoro Resources alerts:

Avesoro Resources (TSE:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Avesoro Resources Inc will post 0.0300000008633094 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Avesoro Resources (ASO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.48” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/avesoro-resources-aso-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1-48.html.

About Avesoro Resources (TSE:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avesoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avesoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.