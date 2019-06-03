Avnet (AVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Avnet stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 187,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $8,902,262.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,266,292.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $932,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,871 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

