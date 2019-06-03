Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (AXGT) Receives $40.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $52.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

