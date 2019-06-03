B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of TECK opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

