B. Riley Financial (RILY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.05%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Weitzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,990 shares in the company, valued at $818,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 141,259 shares of company stock worth $2,495,459 and sold 34,508 shares worth $380,563. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,638,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,527 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 123,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

