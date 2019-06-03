Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 5,292 Shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (PCB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 217.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacific City Financial were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pacific City Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PCB opened at $17.07 on Monday. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

