Bank of America Corp DE Sells 128,216 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,216 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

PSCE opened at $8.42 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

