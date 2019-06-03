Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist Purchases 2,500 Shares

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) CFO James A. Sundquist bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 885,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bank of Commerce by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 379,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

