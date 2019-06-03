Bank of Hawaii Has $225,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in American Tower were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

AMT opened at $208.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $134.87 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $2,323,724.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,448 shares of company stock worth $41,684,822. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Bank of Hawaii Has $225,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/bank-of-hawaii-has-225000-stake-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.