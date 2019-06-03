Bank of Montreal Can Has $198,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a 12 month low of $722.70 and a 12 month high of $1,007.01.

