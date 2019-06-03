Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,492 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1,589.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,049,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 987,531 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

