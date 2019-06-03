Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $29.04 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for 2.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,584,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,410,000 after buying an additional 84,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $272,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,270. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $67.52 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $72.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $29.04 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/barrett-asset-management-llc-has-29-04-million-holdings-in-tetra-tech-inc-ttek.html.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.