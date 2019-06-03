Bata (BTA) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Bata has a market capitalization of $107,020.00 and approximately $696.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bata has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.01317580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001494 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00064398 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,138 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

