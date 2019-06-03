BidaskClub Lowers Endo International (ENDP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 214,518 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83,573.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

