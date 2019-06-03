BidaskClub Upgrades Cass Information Systems (CASS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CASS opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $653.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

