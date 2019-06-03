BidaskClub Upgrades International Speedway (ISCA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Speedway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Speedway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Speedway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get International Speedway alerts:

Shares of ISCA stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Speedway has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Speedway will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.13%. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 2,997.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Speedway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Speedway by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.