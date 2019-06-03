Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Holdings Trimmed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

BIG opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

