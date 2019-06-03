Bitcoin Green (BITG) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Green coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008667 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Green has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $70,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00039102 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00026474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.02455992 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004969 BTC.

About Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 8,471,793 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Green should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

