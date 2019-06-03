BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Volume Tops $238,291.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Livecoin and Tux Exchange. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $238,291.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005394 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000299 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,802,124 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

