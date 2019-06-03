BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

