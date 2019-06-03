Blockpass Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $708,103.00 and approximately $29,173.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00387299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.02761217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00153993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004190 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,666,352 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

