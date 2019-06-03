Blox Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Blox has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Blox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, BigONE and Gate.io. Blox has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $248,642.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blox Token Profile

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The official website for Blox is blox.io. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

