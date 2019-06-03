Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $76.00 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,740.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $35,503.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

