BMO Capital Markets Lowers Cree (CREE) to Market Perform

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.60, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.83. Cree has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.73 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $120,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at $507,110.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 168.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,666 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 831,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,837,558 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $372,548,000 after purchasing an additional 632,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cree by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.