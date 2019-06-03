BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,936 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 78,720.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 803,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 253,125 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $57,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.04 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $533.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

