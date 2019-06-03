BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Tredegar Co. (TG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 208.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tredegar by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE TG opened at $15.59 on Monday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $525.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $248.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tredegar from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-grows-stake-in-tredegar-co-tg.html.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.