Bollard Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 170.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,874 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 167,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.91 on Monday. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/bollard-group-llc-has-5-90-million-holdings-in-bhp-group-ltd-bhp.html.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.