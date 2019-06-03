Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in HCP by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in HCP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCP by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 59.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $436.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

