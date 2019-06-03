Bremer Bank National Association Invests $195,000 in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Accenture by 10,215.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,602,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Accenture by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,169,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,866,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after acquiring an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $178.07 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

