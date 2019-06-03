BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $182,462.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,458,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $174.44 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $175.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

