Brokerages Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. AlarmCom posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 10th. First Analysis downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. 528,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,102. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $70,849.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,627 shares of company stock worth $2,874,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AlarmCom by 66.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AlarmCom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth about $12,010,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

