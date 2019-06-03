Brokerages Expect Symantec Co. (SYMC) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Symantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Symantec posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Symantec will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Symantec stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Symantec has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,502.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 61,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,560,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,927 shares of company stock worth $24,563,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Symantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Symantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

