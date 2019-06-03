Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (APH) PT at $105.20

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $87.14. 1,326,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,586. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,492.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,878,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,413,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,953,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

