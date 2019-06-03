Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Price Target at $105.83

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.83.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,740.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $35,503.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,954. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

