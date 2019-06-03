Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Price Target at $31.00

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NGHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National General in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of National General in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,863.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of National General by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 26,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National General by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 693,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National General by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGHC opened at $22.72 on Friday. National General has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.71.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

