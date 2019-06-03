Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Target Price at $782.75

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 694 ($9.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 665.30 ($8.69) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $22.60. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($42,859.01).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.